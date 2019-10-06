BEIJING – Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem overcame a sluggish start and clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the final of the China Open in Beijing on Sunday.
The win secured Thiem's fourth title of the year after triumphs at Indian Wells, Barcelona and Austria.
Thiem, who was forced to dig deep and come back from a set down in the semi-final against Karen Khachanov, broke Tsitsipas five times while dropping serve three times to lift his first ever title in Asia.
"Honestly I think this was one of the best matches I've played so far in my whole career," Thiem said. "I know it's hard for you, Stefanos. You played amazing and I really hope that we have a lot more finals in the biggest tournaments.
"Last year we had a great rivalry going on and I hope it continues with many more finals to come."