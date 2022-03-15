Daniil Medvedev loses no 1 ranking, Stefanos Tsitsipas out as upsets dominate Indian Wells

California - Daniil Medvedev was sent crashing out of the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils on Monday that ended the Russian's three-week reign as world number one. On a day of upsets in the California desert, Medvedev was the highest profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils.

The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world number one since 2009 with a superb display to dispose of US Open champion Medvedev.

"I'm in my zone and I'm a tough opponent for anyone," Monfils said. "It's been a long time since I've beaten a world number one, so I'm pretty happy." Reigning US Open champion Medvedev had looked to be in control after taking the first set immediately after breaking Monfils for a 5-4 lead. ALSO READ: Andy Murray says hecklers are an unfortunate part of sports after Naomi Osaka reduced to tears

But after Monfils took the second set -- clinching with a cheeky underarm serve -- Medvedev's composure evaporated in the decider. The Russian earned a code violation for smashing his racket in frustration after being broken in the first game, and Monfils raced through the gears to seal a deserved victory. Medvedev said he would aim to reclaim his number one ranking at the Miami Open next week.

"Now I know I'm going to lose it (the ranking), so I have Miami to try to get it back," Medvedev said. "Usually feeling a little bit better in Miami in terms of tennis, so we'll try to play good there. - Nadal marches on -

"When I play my best tennis, my good tennis, it's really tough to beat me. But that's the toughest part of tennis is to reproduce it time after time." Monfils, the 26th seed, will face talented young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. ALSO READ: WATCH: ’You suck!’ ... Naomi Osaka reduced to tears by heckler at Indian Wells

Alcaraz, seeded 19, advanced to the last 16 with a confident 6-2, 6-0 demolition of compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut, the 15th seed. As Medvedev was left reflecting on his early exit, Rafael Nadal's unbeaten start to 2022 continued with a straight-sets defeat of Britain's Dan Evans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion recorded his 17th straight victory of the year with a 7-5, 6-3 defeat of the 27th seed.