ZHUHAI – Australian youngster Alex de Minaur won his third title of the season at the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6(4) 6-4 in the final to edge closer to a top-20 world ranking.
De Minaur, currently 31 in the world, overcame the Frenchman in a little over two hours to cap an impressive week for the 20-year-old.
He powered past three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, world number 14 Borna Coric and 10th-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut en route to Sunday's championship match.
His trophy in China will sit alongside the ones he won in his hometown Sydney and Atlanta earlier this year.
Having collected 250 ranking points this week, De Minaur is projected to rise to world number 25 when the latest standings are released on Monday.