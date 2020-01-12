SYDNEY – Novak Djokovic recorded a straight-sets victory over long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday to keep Serbia's hopes alive in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney.
Djokovic won 6-2 7-6(4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard on hardcourts, a surface Nadal has not beaten him on since 2013.
The tie will be decided by a high-stakes doubles contest that Nadal said he would not take part in following a team decision made after his match.
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut earlier completed a flawless tournament by defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1.
Djokovic has created the blueprint to beat the Spaniard on hardcourts, although he is one of the very few players good enough to follow the instructions.