World number one Novak Djokovic produced a majestic display in a 7-5 6-3 victory over American John Isner on Thursday to extend his winning streak in Asia and reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.
Djokovic, who arrived in Shanghai after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo over the weekend without losing a set, did not drop serve in the 75-minute encounter and clinically took both of his break-point opportunities against the big-serving American.
Those breaks came in a commanding period where, at 5-5 in the opening set, the 16-times Grand Slam champion swung the momentum of the match his way by winning five games in a row.
"It's always a big challenge returning the serve of Isner," Djokovic said of his 6-foot-10-inch opponent. "He's got one of the biggest serves of all time. With that height, the serve is a huge weapon and huge advantage.
"I managed to read his serve and find a good position on the return at the end of the first set and also (at the) beginning of the second... I thought it was one of the best serving matches I had lately."