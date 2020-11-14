Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown

LONDON - Novak Djokovic said sealing the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking had eased some of the pressure on him as he heads into the ATP Finals and will look to end his season on a high.

The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday.

"Coming into the tournament knowing I already clinched the year-end number one releases some of the pressure, but at the same time it doesn't change what I hope to achieve in this tournament and why I'm here," Djokovic told reporters.

"I really want to win every single match that I get to play and try to get my hands on the trophy... I want this trophy as much as anyone here.

"I'm really hoping I can end the season in the best possible way and the success I had previously here in the past 10 years helps me feel more comfortable and confident about myself."