Djokovic still top of ATP rankings, Barty holds onto top ranking

BERLIN – Austria's Dominic Thiem has reached a career high of third in the latest world rankings released Monday by the governing ATP.

The 26-year-old has 7,045 points to overtake Swiss great Roger Federer, who is currently out with a knee injury and intending to return for the grass season from June.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic remains top on 10,220 points having won the Dubai title at the weekend to extend his unbeaten start to the season.

Spain's Rafael Nadal is second on 9,850 points.

Meanwhile, Australia's Ashleigh Barty is still top of the world in the latest tennis rankings released by the WTA.