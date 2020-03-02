Djokovic still top of ATP rankings, Barty holds onto top ranking
BERLIN – Austria's Dominic Thiem has reached a career high of third in the latest world rankings released Monday by the governing ATP.
The 26-year-old has 7,045 points to overtake Swiss great Roger Federer, who is currently out with a knee injury and intending to return for the grass season from June.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic remains top on 10,220 points having won the Dubai title at the weekend to extend his unbeaten start to the season.
Spain's Rafael Nadal is second on 9,850 points.
Meanwhile, Australia's Ashleigh Barty is still top of the world in the latest tennis rankings released by the WTA.
Barty has a best 8,717 points with Romania's Simona Halep second on 6,076.
Swiss player Belinda Bencic made the only gain in the top 10 players by moving to eighth from ninth at the cost of American star Serena Williams.
Further down the rankings, big moves were made by Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, who gained 14 to 32nd, and Briton Heather Watson, up 20 to 49th.
WTA top 10 as of March 2 (previous ranking in parenthesis):
1. (1) Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 8,717 points 2. (2) Simona Halep, Romania, 6,076 3. (3) Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 5,205 4. (4) Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4,555 5. (5) Sofia Kenin, United States, 4,365 6. (6) Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 4,335 7. (7) Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4,301 8. (9) Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 4,010 9. (8) Serena Williams, United States, 3,915 10. (10) Naomi Osaka, Japan, 3,625
ATP top 10 as of March 2 (previous ranking in parenthesis):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 10,220 points 2. (2) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9,850 3. (4) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7,045 4. (3) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6,630 5. (5) Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 5,890 6. (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4,745 7. (7) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3,630 8. (8) Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 2,860 9. (9) Gael Monfils, France, 2,860 10. (10) David Goffin, Belgium, 2,555dpa