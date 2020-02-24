Top-of-the-table Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is due to play this week in Dubai. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

BERLIN – Serbia's Novak Djokovic led the way in an unchanged top 10 of the men's tennis rankings. The latest men's tennis ranking was issued on Monday by the ATP.

The Australian Open champ Djokovic, due to play this week in Dubai, has 9,760 points to top the rankings.

Spain's Rafael Nadal is second on 9,395 and Swiss veteran Roger Federer, who will not play until the grass-court season in June in the wake of knee surgery, third on 7,130.