Kevin Anderson says he will work hard to get ready for the grasscourt season after an elbow injury ruled him out of playing on clay this year. Photo: Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports

South African star Kevin Anderson has decided to miss the clay season this year due to a nagging elbow injury. The tall 32-year-old – who hails from Johannesburg, but is based in Florida these days – sat out of last week’s Monte Carlo Masters, as well as the Indian Wells event because of the problem.

Before that, he also withdrew from ATP tournaments in New York and Acapulco.

He reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open, where he lost to Roger Federer.

Anderson’s big-serving style suits grass and hardcourt surfaces, so his call to avoid sliding around the European claycourts is not much of a surprise, given the physical toll.

His best result at the French Open at Roland Garros is the fourth round, which he has achieved in 2013, 2014 and the last two years.

“I wanted to let you all know that I will unfortunately be missing the clay season this year. After discussing with my doctors and team, we thought the best decision is to rest and rehab my elbow injury for a few more weeks,” World No 6 Anderson said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I will keep working hard each day to get healthy again in time for grass.

“I’m very disappointed to be missing Estoril, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros - all incredible events that have been so great to me and I love going back to - but I know this is the right decision for the long term in my career.

“I will also miss seeing the fans there, but I appreciate all of your support and look forward to seeing you again.”

Anderson will try to be back for the grasscourt season, which culminates with Wimbledon from 1-14 July.





