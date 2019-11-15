LONDON – Tim Henman has been named as Great Britain's ATP Cup captain on Friday for the new international team tournament that starts on January 3, 2020 in Australia.
The ATP Cup will feature 24 teams across six groups of four, who will play until 12 January, where a maximum of 750 ranking points and 15 million US dollars are at stake.
Henman, who was a six-time grand slam semi-finalist, was chosen by British former world number one Andy Murray.
“It wasn't something I was necessarily expecting,” said the 45-year-old. “Andy sent me a message and said, “how about it?” I definitely gave it some serious thought.”
Britain are in Group C with Belgium, Switzerland and Moldova and will play in Sydney, which hosts along with Perth and Brisbane.