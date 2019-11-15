Henman named as Great Britain ATP Cup captain









Tim Henman was chosen as captain by British former world number one Andy Murray. Photo: @TennisWorlden on twitter LONDON – Tim Henman has been named as Great Britain's ATP Cup captain on Friday for the new international team tournament that starts on January 3, 2020 in Australia. The ATP Cup will feature 24 teams across six groups of four, who will play until 12 January, where a maximum of 750 ranking points and 15 million US dollars are at stake. Henman, who was a six-time grand slam semi-finalist, was chosen by British former world number one Andy Murray. “It wasn't something I was necessarily expecting,” said the 45-year-old. “Andy sent me a message and said, “how about it?” I definitely gave it some serious thought.” Britain are in Group C with Belgium, Switzerland and Moldova and will play in Sydney, which hosts along with Perth and Brisbane.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Henman, who also works as a broadcaster for Wimbledon and the US Open, said this is only a temporary ambition in his first role as a team captain.

“I'm very excited about the ATP Cup, but this isn't in any way a stepping stone for me moving into other things,” he said.

“I don't want to do that. I've got enough, other commitments with my family, with Wimbledon, the partners that I work with.”

The opposite Davis Cup team format starts in Madrid next week from 18-24 November and Henman has sought advice from Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.

“I felt like I didn't know some of the players,” said Henman.

“It's the first time I have been a captain of any team. But if it were to go well, I'd probably be inclined to do ATP Cup captain again if invited.”

DPA



