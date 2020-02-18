BELGRADE – Novak Djokovic does not feel antagonised by lack of fan support when facing his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in major finals on the ATP Tour, Serbia's world number one said on Tuesday.
Tennis pundits have often suggested that Djokovic gets infuriated as well as galvanised by overwhelming support for Federer and Nadal when he locks horns with them, but the 32-year-old from Belgrade offered a different view.
“I've read a lot of stuff suggesting that I am disliked but I really don't have that impression, especially off-court,” Djokovic told a news conference at his tennis academy in the Serbian capital.
“Even if that was true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire?
“I don't want to stir up negative emotions. I have no ill feelings for people who don't support me. Having said that, I am not proud of my occasional reactions on the court as my passion gets the better of my self-control at times.