LONDON – Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas says he hopes that his maiden victory over rival Daniil Medvedev will forgive his past behaviour towards the Russian.
The 21-year-old had not beaten Medvedev in five previous meetings until claiming a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win against the world number four on Monday, and they do not have the best relationship.
In their first encounter at the Miami Masters in 2018, Tsitsipas allegedly called Medvedev a "bullshit Russian" after losing the game. This fuelled an angry outburst which Medvedev launched towards the umpire, who had to step between the players.
Reflecting on the match, which he lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, Tsitsipas said he "got pissed and said what I said, which I do regret, but at the time I was very frustrated that things happened this way."
"I completely forgot about the past. I mean, our chemistry definitely isn't the best that you can find on the tour. It just happens with people that it's not that you can just like everyone," he added.