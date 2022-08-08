In-form Nick Kyrgios blasts past Yoshito Nishioka to win Citi Open

Washington DC - Australian Nick Kyrgios launched a dozen aces as he walloped Yoshito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 for his seventh career singles title at the Citi Open on Sunday in Washington, DC, keeping his stellar year on track.
Kyrgios showed no signs of rust after reaching his first major final at Wimbledon last month, breaking his Japanese opponent's serve in the opening games of the first and second sets.
He again broke Nishioka to win the match, after winning more than three-quarters of his own service points.
The double DC champion coming at ya 👋— Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 8, 2022
See you next year, @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/MGtpt8fDKp
It was his first singles title since winning the Washington hard court tournament three years ago; he has showed a new level of play in 2022 after years of battling mental demons.
Earlier in the tournament he saved five match points and outlasted American Frances Tiafoe to reach the semi-final round.
'Bleeding helped’ Medvedev down Norrie to end ATP title drought
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of Montreal event
Carlos Alcaraz soars into Hamburg quarters
Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list
Djokovic to open tennis courts at Bosnian 'pyramids'
Jabeur slips in rankings after pointless Wimbledon final
Is it the end of an era at Wimbledon for Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?
"It’s very emotional for me. To see where I was at last year to now it’s just an incredible transformation," he said. "I’ve shown some serious strength to just persevere and continue and get through all those times and to still be able to perform."
Reuters