In-form Nick Kyrgios blasts past Yoshito Nishioka to win Citi Open

Washington DC - Australian Nick Kyrgios launched a dozen aces as he walloped Yoshito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 for his seventh career singles title at the Citi Open on Sunday in Washington, DC, keeping his stellar year on track. Kyrgios showed no signs of rust after reaching his first major final at Wimbledon last month, breaking his Japanese opponent's serve in the opening games of the first and second sets.

He again broke Nishioka to win the match, after winning more than three-quarters of his own service points. The double DC champion coming at ya 👋



See you next year, @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/MGtpt8fDKp — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 8, 2022 It was his first singles title since winning the Washington hard court tournament three years ago; he has showed a new level of play in 2022 after years of battling mental demons. Earlier in the tournament he saved five match points and outlasted American Frances Tiafoe to reach the semi-final round.