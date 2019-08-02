South Africa's Kevin Anderson leaves the court after losing to Argentina's Guido Pella at Wimbledon in July. Photo: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

WASHINGTON – SA’s Kevin Anderson has once again been hampered by injury this week as he was forced to withdraw from his second round match at the Citi Open (ATP 500 event) in Washington DC. Anderson was forced to withdraw from the tournament with right knee pain before his second round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino.

The 33-year-old Anderson only recently returned to tournament action after being sidelined for the clay court season with an elbow injury.

There was better news, however, for SA’s Raven Klaasen as he and New Zealand partner Michael Venus progressed to the quarterfinals with a tight 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win over the unseeded German duo, Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz.

Just how far can the Murray brothers go at the @CitiOpen? 🤔



They'll play Klaasen/Venus for a spot in the semis tomorrow in Washington 👀



🎥: @TennisTV | @CitiOpen @andy_murray @jamie_murray pic.twitter.com/D1BWypX5WN — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 1, 2019

Klaasen and Venus now face the British duo of Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, in a last-eight clash on Thursday starting at 11pm SA time.

African News Agency (ANA)