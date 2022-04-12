Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Injured Rafael Nadal still unable to train with a racquet, will miss Barcelona

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating US Denis Kudla during the Mexico ATP Open 500 men's round of 32 singles tennis match at the Arena GNP, in Acapulco, Mexico, on February 22, 2022. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP

Published 2h ago

Monte Carlo — Rafael Nadal has not yet been able to resume training with a racquet, said one of his team said on Tuesday, adding that the world No. 4 will "logically" miss the Barcelona tournament next week.

"He is still suffering from his ribs and as expected when his injury was announced, he needs four to six weeks. We are at three, so logically he will not be able to play again in Barcelona," a person close to Nadal told AFP.

"He does the gym, but nothing that hurts him and therefore obviously not with the racket."

After Nadal went down to his first loss of the year to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final, the 35-year-old Spaniard said he had suffered a stress fracture of a rib in the semi-final against 18-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

He has already missed the Miami Masters on hard court and Monte Carlo, which opens the European clay court season.

The next Masters events are Madrid starting on May 1 and then Rome beginning on May 8. The French Open begins on May 22. Nadal has won the title at Roland Garros 13 times.

AFP

