Nick Kyrgio was fined $113,000 over a meltdown in Cincinnati. Photo: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

CINCINNATI – Australia's Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 on Thursday for "aggravated behaviour" following an investigation by the ATP. The 24-year-old, one of the most combustible characters in tennis, was fined $113,000 over a meltdown in Cincinnati last month and courted more trouble with the governing body of men's tennis at the U.S. Open describing them as corrupt.

Both the fine and suspension are deferred pending Kyrgios's compliance with a set of conditions https://www.atptour.com/en/news/atp-concludes-kyrgios-investigation-september-2019 which will apply at ATP and Challenger Tour events during a six-month probationary period.

Some of the conditions include no further code violations that result in a fine for verbal or physical abuse of officials, fans or any others on-court or on-site and unsportsmanlike conduct and any obscenity directed at officials.