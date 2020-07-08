Kyrgios hit back at Thiem for defending Adria players

MELBOURNE - Australia's Nick Kyrgios has slammed Dominic Thiem for defending players who competed at the ill-fated Adria Tour and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Kyrgios has repeatedly criticised organisers and players at the abandoned event in the Balkans, where Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Thiem, who also played in the charity event, but did not contract the virus, told Austrian media that Kyrgios had "made a lot of mistakes" and should not criticise others.

The comment triggered a rebuke from Kyrgios on social media.

"What are you talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does?" Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.