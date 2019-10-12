"He (Tsitsipas) was playing (a) great match, I think, and I think he was a bit unlucky because he was playing quite surprising for me," Medvedev said.
"When I was serving for the match he changed it again, surprised me again," Medvedev said. "I made some mistakes that I shouldn't do, but I'm really glad to be in the final after a tough match."
His latest win means Medvedev enters a sixth straight tournament final, where he will aim to win his second Masters title after claiming the Cincinnati trophy in August.
"It's a great achievement. I'm proud of myself and hopefully I get the win tomorrow," Medvedev added.
The world number four continues a stellar season in which Medvedev reached his first grand slam final at the US Open and his first Masters final at the Rogers Cup.
"Yeah, my serve, obviously also the mental factor of coming back after you beat Roger and still being focused and playing still good tennis." — @AlexZverev after being asked if his serve was the main reason for his great performance tonight. #RolexShMasterspic.twitter.com/ZunNNGQHRI