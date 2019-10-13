Russian Daniil Medvedev pulverised Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1 to lift his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.
Germany's Zverev started the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record in his favour against Medvedev but had conceded that his opponent was "probably the best player in the world" at the moment.
U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev, playing in his sixth straight final, broke Zverev twice to close out the opening set in front of a packed crowd.
The 23-year-old was at his ruthless best in the second set as he raced to a 5-0 lead before Zverev finally showed some resistance to hold serve.
Yet Medvedev then served out the match with an emphatic ace to claim his second consecutive ATP Masters 1000 crown following his triumph in Cincinnati.