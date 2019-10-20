Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the European Open final tennis match in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday. Murray defeated Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 3-6 6-4 6-4. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

BERLIN – Andy Murray won his first singles title since March 2017 and career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday. Scotland's Murray fought back tears after clinching victory in 2 hours 27 minutes to secure his 46th tournament win.

Murray went into the final having won 11 of the 19 previous meetings against Swiss Wawrinka, including the last one in Eastbourne a year ago

The 32-year-old Briton was playing his first tour-level final since undergoing a second right hip operation in January.

The former number one and three-time grand slam champion had not captured a singles title since Dubai in 2017, though he did win the Queen's Club Championships doubles title with Spain's Feliciano Lopez in June.