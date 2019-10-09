SHANGHAI – Former world number one Andy Murray told Fabio Fognini to “shut up” before losing to the fiery Italian 7-6 (4) 2-6 7-6 (2) in an ill-tempered second-round clash at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.
Murray, 32, lost a tetchy battle with the world number 12 in which the Briton twice failed to serve out the match.
He confronted Fognini at the net in a lengthy exchange in which he accused the Italian of making a noise to put him off when he was playing a shot.
Three times Grand Slam champion Murray, who underwent a career-saving hip resurfacing procedure in January, showed some encouraging signs as he continued his injury comeback before losing in just over three hours.
“There is a lot of things that I need to get better at, and I can do much better,” said Murray.