Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels "a little bit like home" as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned as world number one by Novak Djokovic.
Nadal exited the Australian Open with a defeat to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals while Djokovic went on to beat the Austrian in the final to claim a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.
Nadal will have the chance to claim the top spot back on Monday if he wins his third title in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
However, Nadal's path to victory is anything but easy with a host of top names taking part including champion Nick Kyrgios, Melbourne semi-finalist Alexander Zverev, multiple major winner Stan Wawrinka and high-flying Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.
"It's a very tough tournament. It's one of the best tournaments of the world, one of the most beautiful tournaments of the world," said Nadal, who begins his campaign against countryman Pablo Andujar.