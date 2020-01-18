MELBOURNE – Australian Open top seed Rafa Nadal entered his third decade as a professional ranked No. 1 in the world and the 33-year-old Spaniard says he is surprised to be at the summit of the men's game given his long and varied history of injuries.
Enjoying a rare period of full fitness, Nadal is bidding for his second title in his 15th appearance at Melbourne Park, as well as the added carrot of matching Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.
In the 11 years since his 2009 triumph in Melbourne, Nadal has battled back from a litany of serious injuries, defying predictions that his taxing, all-action game might cut his career short.
He now has a chance to hold three out of the four Grand Slam titles after winning the French and U.S. Opens last year.
"Well, I can't say I have been lucky with injuries, because I have not," he told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday.