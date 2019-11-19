Andy Murray is a welcome addition to Britain's Davis Cup team but there is no guarantee the former world number one will play in the singles, team captain Leon Smith has said.
Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January, won the European Open in Antwerp last month but the three-time Grand Slam champion is the lowest-ranked singles player in the British team at 126 behind Dan Evans (42) and Kyle Edmund (69).
“Any time you can bring Andy into the team is going to make your team better,” Smith told reporters. “He's still working his way back to the level he wants to get to, so people have to keep the expectations of the right level of where he's at just now.
“What he did in Antwerp was much talked about and a brilliant step forwards but you do have to remember this is early days in him coming back.
“We've got really good options. With Andy, with Evo (Evans), with Kyle, guys playing a very similar level – and with Jamie (Murray) and Neal (Skupski) we've got strong doubles options.”