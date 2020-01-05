SYDNEY – Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada in their ATP Cup tie on Sunday as the hosts strengthened their bid for a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team event.
The hosts had blanked Germany in their opening tie and will qualify for the Final Eight stage in Sydney as the Group F winner if Germany beat Greece in the evening session on Sunday.
Grigor Dimitrov also led Bulgaria to their second win of the $15 million ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days with most top players using it as a platform to prepare for the Australian Open.
The year's first Grand Slam starts in Melbourne on Jan. 20 and the only one missing at the ATP Cup from the top seven men's players in the world rankings is Swiss great Roger Federer, who withdrew to spend more time with his family.
The mercurial Kyrgios had to pull out from the opening singles in Brisbane because of a bad back, paving the way for hometown favourite John Millman to take down Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2 at the Pat Rafter Arena.