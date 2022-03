Novak Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, but participation unclear

By Amy Tennery New York - Indian Wells organisers said on Tuesday that world number two Novak Djokovic had been placed in the tournament's draw but it was unclear if the Serbian would be permitted to enter the United States.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has refused to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine and previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments as a consequence. "Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team," Indian Wells organisers wrote on Twitter. "However, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country."

ALSO READ: Daniil Medvedev knocks top four off their perch replacing Novak Djokovic as world number one The Indian Wells men's draw on Tuesday showed he had a first-round bye. The CDC website as of March 3 indicated non-U.S. citizens who are not immigrants must show proof of vaccination against Covif-19 in order to travel by air to the United States.

Djokovic was unable to compete at the Australian Open after immigration authorities detained him on Jan. 6, prompting a legal rollercoaster ride over the country's Covid-19 entry rules that led to the cancellation of his visa later that month. The California tournament, often referred to as tennis' "fifth major," is expected to welcome a full house after it was cancelled in 2020 and moved to October last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ALSO READ: Andy Murray says it will just be ’easier if Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated’ so he can compete in major events

The women's first round begins Wednesday while the men's starts Thursday. With former world number one Roger Federer out of the tournament as he recovers from knee surgery and Djokovic previously presumed absent, Spaniard Rafa Nadal was widely favoured to pick up his fourth Indian Wells title and a men's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open after winning the Australian Open in January. Djokovic most recently competed in Dubai in February, where Czech Jiri Vesely stunned him in the quarter-finals.

