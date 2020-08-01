Organisers told not to hold Madrid Open amid surge in Covid-19 cases

MADRID – Madrid Open organisers have been advised by local health authorities not to stage the tournament next month due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Spanish capital and are evaluating their options, they said on Saturday.

The Madrid Open, which was rescheduled to take place from September 12-20 and features both men's and women's events, is an important tournament for the players to prepare for the French Open which now begins on Sept. 27.

"The organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open have been in close communication with the competent health organisations in the Community of Madrid and with the National Sports Council," the organisers said in a statement https://www.madrid-open.com/en/mutua-news/official-statement-from-the-mutua-madrid-open.

"In the last meeting, on July 29, due to the increase in cases... in Madrid in recent days, the organisers stated their concerns about being able to stage the tournament free from health complications that might affect players, fans and staff.

"In view of this situation, the organisers requested the help of Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Secretary of Public Health, and were advised not to stage the tournament due to the current trend of Covid-19 cases."