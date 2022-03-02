SportTennisAtp Tour
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating US Stefan Kozlov during their Mexico ATP Open 500 men's singles tennis match at the Arena GNP in Acapulco, Mexico, on February 23, 2022. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating US Stefan Kozlov during their Mexico ATP Open 500 men's singles tennis match at the Arena GNP in Acapulco, Mexico, on February 23, 2022. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP

Rafael Nadal to play in Barcelona ahead of French Open

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Madrid — Rafael Nadal will play at the Barcelona Open in April, the tournament confirmed on Wednesday, as the Spanish tennis legend builds up to the French Open in Paris.

Nadal will be looking to win his 13th title on the clay courts in Barcelona after first lifting the trophy in 2005.

Tournament director David Ferrer said: "Having Rafa in Barcelona is very exciting for the tournament and the expectation will be high to know how far he can go."

Nadal has enjoyed a sensational start to the year after winning the Australian Open in January coming from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev.

That was the 35-year-old's 21st grand slam title and moved him ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time list of male major champions.

MORE ON THIS

Nadal also won the Mexican Open final last weekend having beaten newly-anointed world number one Medvedev in the semi-finals.

The Barcelona Open begins on April 16, just over a month before the start of the French Open in May.

Nadal will be looking to win a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros after losing to Djokovic in last year’s semi-finals.

AFP

Rafael NadalTennisFrench Open

Share this article: