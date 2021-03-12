Roger Federer pulls out of Dubai event to focus on training

DOHA - Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming ATP 500 event in Dubai after the former world number one lost in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday, his first tournament in more than a year.

The 39-year-old Swiss, who returned to action after two knee operations last year, beat Briton Dan Evans in three sets in his comeback match in Doha but lost 3-6 6-1 7-5 to Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round.

"It's been great to be back on the @atptour, loved every minute playing in Doha once again," 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer said on social media.

A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏼

I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. 🏋![CDATA[]]>🏽 pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021

World No.2 Rafa Nadal has also pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free event, which runs from March 14-20.