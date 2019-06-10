Rafael Nadal shows off his French Open spoils on Sunday. Photo: EPA/Yoan Valat

PARIS – Rafael Nadal might have won a 12th Roland Garros title on the weekend, but he remains well behind Novak Djokovic, a semi-finalist in Paris, in ATP rankings released Monday. Austrian Dominic Thiem, whom Nadal beat in Sunday's final, keeps his fourth place behind Switzerland's Roger Federer, who went down to the Spaniard in the last-four on his first appearance in Paris since 2015.

Russian Karen Khachanov jumped two spots into a personal best of ninth thanks to his achievement in reaching the French Open quarter-finals.

Italy's Fabio Fognini, also a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros and winner in Monte-Carlo in April, also moved up two places to 10th.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, whose quarter-final defeat by Federer in Paris was enough to see him go up nine places into 19th.

ATP ranking as of June 10, 2019

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,670

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980 (+2)

10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 (+2)

11. John Isner (USA) 2,715 (-1)

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,695 (-3)

13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625 (+1)

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,525 (+1)

15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395 (-2)

16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055 (+1)

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970 (-1)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,960

19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715 (+9)

20 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,690 (+1)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)