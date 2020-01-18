CAPE TOWN – South Africa's rising tennis talent Lloyd Harris went down 6-3 6-0 to Russian Andrey Rublev in Saturday's championship round at the Adelaide International in Australia.
Nevertheless, Harris' hitherto giant-killing acts which saw him despatch Cristian Garin (6th seed) and Pablo Carreno Busta (4th seed) en route to the final after reaching the main draw as a qualifier earned him a heap of ATP rankings points. When the latest rankings are released on Monday, Harris' current world ranking of 91 should move up to the 70s region.
With this win, the 18th world-ranked Rublev is on a 12-match unbeaten streak. He should move one or two places up the ladder. Last week, he won the Qatar Open in Doha.
It was all over in just under an hour when Rublev signed off with a second-set 6-0 scoreline in just 23 minutes. Harris started the second set poorly with a double fault before dropping serve in the opening game.
Harris second service game in this set didn't go any better as he dropped serve 0-40. And from that point onwards it was one-way traffic.