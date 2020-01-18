Russian Andrey Rublev stops SA's giant-killer Lloyd Harris in Adelaide final









Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates his win against South Africa's Lloyd Harris during their Adelaide International tennis match in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo: James Elsby/AP CAPE TOWN – South Africa's rising tennis talent Lloyd Harris went down 6-3 6-0 to Russian Andrey Rublev in Saturday's championship round at the Adelaide International in Australia. Nevertheless, Harris' hitherto giant-killing acts which saw him despatch Cristian Garin (6th seed) and Pablo Carreno Busta (4th seed) en route to the final after reaching the main draw as a qualifier earned him a heap of ATP rankings points. When the latest rankings are released on Monday, Harris' current world ranking of 91 should move up to the 70s region. With this win, the 18th world-ranked Rublev is on a 12-match unbeaten streak. He should move one or two places up the ladder. Last week, he won the Qatar Open in Doha. It was all over in just under an hour when Rublev signed off with a second-set 6-0 scoreline in just 23 minutes. Harris started the second set poorly with a double fault before dropping serve in the opening game. Harris second service game in this set didn't go any better as he dropped serve 0-40. And from that point onwards it was one-way traffic.

Harris gave himself a fair chance in the opening set until the fifth game when he spurned a chance to break Rublev. It was one of four break points that Harris failed to capitalise on in the match.

Rublev wasn't as generous in the sixth game and when breakpoint beckoned, he broke serve to take a 4-2 lead.

The rest of the set went with serve and Harris was particularly impressive in the eighth game when fired down three consecutive aces. In all, Harris sent down seven aces to Rublev's four.

In the final first-set game, Harris was far too loose with a host of unforced errors. The eventual stats show a 16-6 unforced error margin.

Next up for Harris will be 2020's first Grand Slam, the Aussie Open in Melbourne, on Monday. He'll be up against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, the 14th seed, who has a world ranking of 42.

The only other SA player in the main will be Kevin Anderson who will play Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka on Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)