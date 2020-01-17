South Africa's Lloyd Harris plays a shot against USA's Tommy Paul during their Adelaide International tennis match in Adelaide on Friday. Photo: AP Photo/James Elsby

ADELAIDE – Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris battled past American Tommy Paul to reach his fist-ever ATP final at the Adelaide International in Australia on Friday. Harris, 22, will play the winner of the match between world number 18 Russian Andrey Rublev and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked 22nd) for a shot at the title on Saturday.

The in-form Harris won 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 against the American world number 90 to book his spot in the final of the ATP 250 level event.

"I'm so excited to be in the final here in Adelaide. Just ecstatic with the match I played," said the world number 91-ranked Harris. "Looking forward to the final tomorrow.”

En route to the final, Harris took out Spain's world number 30 Pablo Carreno Busta [6-3, 6-3], Chile's world number 36 Christian Garin [7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4] and Serbia's world number 40 Laslo Djere [7-6(5), 6-3).