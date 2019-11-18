SA's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus came up short in ATP Doubles Final. Photo: Tony O'Brien/Reuters

LONDON – South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus went down 6-3, 6-4 to French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the ATP Doubles Final in London, England, on Sunday. The Frenchmen, seeded seventh, were the runners-up at last year's event. Their win over the 5th seeds came after 70 minutes.

After saving two match points in their semifinal win against the top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Klaasen and Venus were attempting to capture their third title of the year.

The fifth seeds lifted ATP 500 trophies in Halle and Washington, DC and also reached finals in Auckland and Rome.