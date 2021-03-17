SA’s Lloyd Harris is full of ’confidence’ after knocking out Dominic Thiem at Dubai Championship

DURBAN - South African tennis player Lloyd Harris killed two birds with one stone this week after recording the biggest win of his career and knocked out the top seed at the Dubai Tennis Championship. Harris thrashed Austrian world number four Dominic Thiem, who was seeded first in Dubai, in two straight sets, winning 6-3; 6-4 in the round of 32 match on Tuesday night, the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour said. “I look up to Domi a lot so, for me, it is a special feeling. I am really happy. Just the fact that I am playing good tennis, match in, match out is giving me a lot of confidence,” Harris said in a post-match interview. The South African served nine aces and converted two out of four breakpoints on his way to winning. Harris, who sports long bouncy locks, claimed his first victory against a ‘top-five’ player in an hour and thirteen minutes.

He bombarded the Austrian with his powerful serves, well-suited to the fast court conditions in the United Arab Emirates.

“I was serving really well. I don't think I faced any breakpoints. I took control of those games and one or two games on his serve, I gave myself a good look. I played some of the important points very well. I am very proud of that,” said Harris, who is ranked 81 in the world.

The 24 year-old’s win follows yet another major stride in his tennis career, after he defeated Swiss three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6; 6-7; 7-5 at last week’s Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Harris has his eye set on the next match against number 14 seed Filip Krajinovic from Serbia, a win that will earn him a spot in the quarter-finals.

