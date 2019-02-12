SA's Lloyd Harris in action. Picture credit: BLD communications

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Lloyd Harris continues to climb up the ATP Rankings ladder having moved a further two places in the latest rankings released on Monday. The recent ATP Challenger winner cracked the top 100 list for the first time last week and is this week in 98th place in the standings.

Kevin Anderson has maintained his fifth place – one ahead of Roger Federer from Switzerland, with Serbian Nova Djokovic still the top-ranked player in the world.

In the doubles, Raven Klaasen remains at number 13 with Roelofse moving up 15 spots up the standings to number 160.



In the women’s singles, Chanel Simmonds is the top-ranked SA representative at 488th.



The latest ATP Rankings:

Men

Singles

1 Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2 Rafael Nadal (ESP)

3 Alexander Zverev (GER)

4 Juan Martin del Potro (ARG)

5 Kevin Anderson (RSA)

6 Roger Federer (SUI)

7 Kei Nishikori (JPN)

8 Dominic Thiem (AUT)

9 John Isner (USA)

10 Marin Cilic (CRO)

SA's Kevin Anderson. Photo: Cameron Spencer

South Africa, Men Singles:

(Current — Previous)

05 — 05 Kevin Anderson

98 — 100 Lloyd Harris

498 — 498 Ruan Roelofse

543 — 543 Nicolaas Scholtz



Doubles:

(Current — Previous)

13 — 13 Raven Klaasen

160 — 175 Ruan Roelofse

210 — 209 Lloyd Harris

269 — 270 Kevin Anderson



South Africa, Women Singles:

(Current — Previous)

488 — 488 Chanel Simmonds

537 — 535 Zoe Kruger



Doubles:

Current — Previous

257 — 257 Chanel Simmonds

African News Agency (ANA)





