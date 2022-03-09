Tennis star Andy Murray pledges prize money to Ukraine war victims

London - Former world number one Andy Murray said Tuesday he would donate his prize money from tennis tournaments for the rest of the year to UNICEF's Ukraine appeal. The British player said he was working with the United Nations children's agency to help victims of the conflict following Russia's invasion of its neighbour late last month.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded more than two million refugees on its dedicated website on Tuesday and UNICEF believes hundreds of thousands of them are youngsters. "Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I'm working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits," Murray tweeted. Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. 1/3 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 8, 2022 "It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic offers Sergiy Stakhovsky support over war in Ukraine "I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF's humanitarian response by donating to our appeal." Murray recently appointed eight-times Grand Slam singles champion Ivan Lendl as his coach for a third time, reuniting with the man who guided him to all three of his major titles before he suffered serious hip problems.

