LONDON – Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Austrian Dominic Thiem advanced to the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with contrasting wins.
Tsitsipas, who is the world number seven, produced a confident display to dispatch American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in 73 minutes.
Thiem meanwhile had a much tougher time on court against Canada's Milos Raonic before triumphing in a 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-4 victory to extend his winning streak to six matches.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov also progressed with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 result against Italy's Fabio Fognini to play Alexander Zverev on Thursday.
Zverev is aiming to secure his place at the ATP Finals in London from November 10, where he is the defending champion. Tsitsipas and Thiem have already qualified.