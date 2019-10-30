Tsitsipas and Thiem progress in Paris Masters









Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is the world number seven, produced a confident display to dispatch American Taylor Fritz. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters LONDON – Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Austrian Dominic Thiem advanced to the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with contrasting wins. Tsitsipas, who is the world number seven, produced a confident display to dispatch American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in 73 minutes. Thiem meanwhile had a much tougher time on court against Canada's Milos Raonic before triumphing in a 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-4 victory to extend his winning streak to six matches. Canada's Denis Shapovalov also progressed with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 result against Italy's Fabio Fognini to play Alexander Zverev on Thursday. Zverev is aiming to secure his place at the ATP Finals in London from November 10, where he is the defending champion. Tsitsipas and Thiem have already qualified.

The 26-year-old Thiem, who won the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last week, recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the first set tie-break by winning six consecutive points to take the lead.

Raonic broke serve late in the second to level but a series of forehand errors cost him a match-ending break in the third set, allowing Thiem to claim the win after 2 hours 38 minutes.

Tsitsipas will meet either Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut or Australia's Alex de Minaur in Thursday's third round, while Thiem faces either Belgian David Goffin or Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The battle for world number one status continues later Wednesday as Novak Djokovic takes on France's Corentin Moutet, while number two Rafael Nadal starts against Adrian Mannarino.

DPA