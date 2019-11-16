LONDON - Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned favourite Roger Federer to reach the final on his debut at the ATP Finals on Saturday, beating the six-time champion 6-3 6-4 at the O2 Arena.
The stylish 21-year-old, the first Greek to qualify for tournament in half a century, soaked up everything Federer threw at him and returned it with interest to subdue the Swiss great.
Federer, 17 years older than his opponent, was unusually profligate when his chances came along, failing to convert his first 10 break points.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion made a sloppy start, botching two smashes in his first service game and Tsitsipas took advantage to break with an angled forehand winner.
Federer wasted three break points when Tsitsipas served at 4-2 then lost out in a marathon 13-minute ninth game as Tsitsipas served for the first set. Tsitsipas finally bagged the opener on his seventh set point.