MELBOURNE - Few players have looked capable of breaking the stranglehold Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have had on Grand Slams over the last 15 years but if anyone can end their reign in 2020 it is likely to be Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The 21-year-old Greek has exceeded expectations in each of his campaigns, shooting up to number six in the world rankings and ending 2019 by winning the coveted ATP Finals crown.
With an exciting all-round game and incredible athleticism, Tsitsipas has quickly become the player to watch on the men's Tour, taking much of the spotlight from other young Grand Slam contenders including 26-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem and German Alexander Zverev, 22.
Tsitsipas broke into the top 50 in 2018, winning his first ATP title and finishing the year with the NextGen trophy. He topped that last year by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and winning three more titles, including the ATP Finals.
Tsitsipas said recently one of his goals for 2020 was to win a Grand Slam title.