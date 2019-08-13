Stan Wawrinka raced into a 4-0 tie-break lead and, despite a late challenge from Grigor Dimitrov, he sealed victory with an ace on his third match point. Photo: Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports

LONDON – Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka battled back from a set down to defeat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-4) for a second-round place at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the women’s event, Germany’s former world number one Angelique Kerber crashed out in the first round with a 6-7 (7-9) 2-6 loss to Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Dimitrov stole the first set with a late break, but missed three break-point chances in the second as Wawrinka took control and levelled the match.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka missed two match points on his serve at 5-2 in the third set, and was broken back twice to make it 5-5 before the pair headed into a decisive tie-break.

In the winner-takes-all affair, Wawrinka raced into a 4-0 lead and, despite a late challenge from Dimitrov, he sealed victory with an ace on his third match point after two hours and 35 minutes.

Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev awaits Wawrinka after the 21-year-old beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2.

Frenchman Gael Monfils was beaten 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 by American Frances Tiafoe, while Belgium’s David Goffin conquered Tiafoe’s compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-4 4-6 6-4 for a place in the second round against Argentina’s Guido Pella.

In the women’s draw, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus is through after Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic retired while trailing 6-4 1-0.

Azarenka now faces Croatia’s Donna Vekic, who prevailed 6-4 6-3 against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

An incisive performance from Anett Kontaveit, securing a straight-sets win against Kerber - 7-6(7), 6-2!



Plays Iga Swiatek next.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/fsz7mFSjmR — WTA (@WTA) August 13, 2019

