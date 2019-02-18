Stan Wawrinka during the final against Gael Monfils at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday. Photo: EPA/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

PARIS – Stan Wawrinka returned to the world's top 50 on Monday for the first time since last year's French Open after his run to the final in Rotterdam.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is on the road back to his best after serious knee injuries and reached his first final last week since losing to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2017.