Zverev says he would 'prefer the US Open didn't take place'

PARIS - Tennis world number seven Alexander Zverev has criticized plans to hold the US Open despite the coronavirus pandemic, but stopped short of cancelling his planned appearance there.

"It is a little crazy to play the US Open now," the German 23-year-old said at an exhibition tournament in the south of France on Saturday.

"I would prefer it if the US Open didn't take place and we start in Europe," Zverev added.

Given the health situation in the US, "it is not the right time to fly to America now," Zverev said.

But he also added: "If the US Open takes place, what should we players do? Especially if everyone is playing, it's also about ranking points."