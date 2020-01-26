MELBOURNE – Australian top seed Ash Barty said she was proud of her indigenous heritage but deflected questions about a contentious national holiday after advancing to the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday.
The Queensland-born Barty delighted the crowd on Rod Laver Arena when she mounted a comeback from a set down to beat American Alison Riske 6-3 1-6 6-4 on Australia Day, which marks the 1788 arrival of British ships to the continent.
Many indigenous Australians have called for the holiday to be abolished, regarding it as "Invasion Day" or the start of white settlement.
"I'm an extremely proud indigenous woman. It's not for me to decide what day Australia Day is on," Barty told reporters.
"I am extremely proud of my heritage. That's going to remain the same every single day of every single year for the rest of my life. It doesn't really matter what day it is.