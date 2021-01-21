Brazilian umpire 'recovering well' after hospitalisation in Melbourne

MELBOURNE – Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes was recovering well after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next month's Australian Open, the ATP Tour said on Thursday.

The men's governing body said Bernardes' illness was not related to the novel coronavirus while local media outlets, including Yahoo Australia, said the Brazilian umpire had suffered a heart attack.

"Following admittance to hospital (non-Covid related) on Wednesday in Melbourne, we are pleased to report that ATP Umpire Carlos Bernardes is recovering well," the Tour said on Twitter.

"Carlos passes on his gratitude for all the well wishes he's received, and we wish him all the best for a full recovery."

Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance were posted on social media on Wednesday.