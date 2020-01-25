MELBOURNE – Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia put on a clinical performance to beat a suffering Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and ease into the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Medvedev, a U.S. Open finalist last year, was up by a set and a break when local hope Popyrin took a medical timeout for a problem with his left hip.
Popyrin, ranked 96 in the world, was unable to put up much of a challenge as Medvedev converted five of his eight breakpoints while facing just one on his own serve.
"(It) was a good match. I didn't lose my serve... That's the most important in matches in Grand Slams, to try to hold your serve easy, to make your job easier," said Medvedev, who reached the fourth round for a second consecutive year at Melbourne Park.
"I have some things I maybe could have done better in my mind. At the same time, won quite easy today. Really happy about it. Can save some energy for next round."