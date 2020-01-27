MELBOURNE – Simona Halep had to be at her counter-punching best to fight off another determined second-set comeback bid from Elise Mertens on Monday as the Romanian world number three advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
Halep, a beaten finalist at Melbourne Park two years ago, moved on with a 6-4 6-4 victory that sets up a meeting with Estonia's 28th-seed Anett Kontaveit in the last eight.
Halep had lost to Mertens in the Doha final last year when up a set and cruising in the second and the Romanian conceded nerves crept into her game as the momentum shifted on Monday.
“Against her in Doha in the final I was leading a set and 4-2 and lost the match so I knew I had to stay focused until the end,” the two-time Grand Slam champion said.
“To be honest I got a bit nervous at 4-3 (in the second). I had in my head she came back in that match, and I have just to pay attention on every ball, not giving up at all, because she can come back strong.”