MELBOURNE – Margaret Court has criticised Tennis Australia (TA) following her awkward appearance at the Australian Open last week, saying the governing body had "discriminated" against her due to her opposition to gay marriage.
Tennis Australia (TA) invited Court, who won a record 24 Grand Slam titles, to Melbourne Park to recognise the 50th anniversary of her 1970 calendar Grand Slam, while saying it disagreed with her "personal views".
In a low-key ceremony at Rod Laver Arena prior to a quarter-final match, Court was handed a replica trophy by 11-times Grand Slam champion Rod Laver following the screening of a short video of her tennis achievements.
Court, who attended several days of the tournament along with family members, said she had been treated unfairly because of her views on "gay marriage and all of those areas", and complained about not being given a microphone at the ceremony.
"From the tennis side they've pointed the finger at me and tried to discriminate in everything that I've done and I think that's very sad," the 77-year-old told local broadcaster Nine Network.