MELBOURNE – Australian tennis great Margaret Court said she was unsure whether Serena Williams can surpass her record tally of 24 Grand Slam titles in the wake of the American's earliest exit in 14 years at the Australian Open on Friday.
Williams, who had come into the first Grand Slam since in Auckland claiming her first title since becoming a mother, suffered an error-strewn 6-4 6-7 (2) 7-5 defeat by China's Wang Qiang in the third round at Melbourne Park.
She has reached four Grand Slam finals since giving birth but failed to win any of those matches and at 38 her window to add to her 23 major titles may be closing.
Asked if she expects Williams to catch and pass her record, Court told the Herald Sun: “I don't know. It's interesting.
“She may equal it but she's still got to pass it. It's an ask.”