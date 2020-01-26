MELBOURNE – The Australian Open will mark the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court's calendar Grand Slam on Monday but the ceremony is expected to be muted amid criticism of the 77-year-old's views on same-sex marriage.
Tennis Australia (TA), the sport's national governing body, is set to hold a special presentation ceremony for Court on Monday at Melbourne Park commemorating her 1970 feat of winning all four major titles.
Court, who also holds the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, has been heavily criticised for voicing her religious-based opposition to same-sex marriage.
TA has been quick to stress that it did not agree with Court's views on same-sex marriage or the LGBTI community.
"As often stated, Tennis Australia does not agree with Court's personal views, which have demeaned and hurt many in our community over a number of years," it said in a statement in November.