Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP Photo

MELBOURNE – Defending champion Novak Djokovic has defeated 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-3 to claim sole ownership of the all-time record for most Australian Open finals with an eighth appearance on Sunday. In an opener filled with action, Federer struck first to take a 2-0 lead. The two multiple grand slam champions then exchanged breaks, with the Swiss 38-year-old missing out on three chances for a double break on 4-1 and then faltering as he served for the opener at 5-3.

The tiebreaker was one-way, with Djokovic winning all but one point, and Federer did not get another look at a the Serbian's serve.

After failing to convert three break points early in the second, the seven-time Australian Open champion produced one more chance on 5-4, and hit a crosscourt winning forehand on a short ball to pocket it.

Djokovic went on to grab another break on 3-2 in the third and never looked back, going on to seal his 27th win over the long-time rival in their 50th career clash and set up a final meeting against Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev.